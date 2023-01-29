National Census Not Political Exercise, NPC Tells Nigerians





The National Population Commission (NPC) has assured Nigerians that the forthcoming nationwide census is economically driven as opposed to a political exercise.

NPC’s Federal Commissioner, Abimbola Salu-Hundeyi made the remarks during a live TV programme yesterday ahead of the five day exercise beginning on March 29.

Salu-Hundeyi was responding to a comment by the spokesman to the Borno State Governor, Isa Gusau, who also appeared on the programme.

He described censuses as political, saying every state desires to be seen as highly populated.

“If you go back to the issue of Lagos, when there was a dispute in terms of perception between which of the states had the higher population, there was really a dispute between Kano and Lagos,” he said.

“Basically, that was why Lagos had to do its own census, so it’s something that we have to accept. Every state wants to be seen as having a high population because the population determines a lot of things,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper