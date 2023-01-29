PDP Guber Candidate Welcomes Atiku, Optimistic of Victory in Zamfara





Ahead of the visit of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential flag bearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to Zamfara State, the state governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal, has enjoined the people of Zamfara to turn out en masse to receive the former Vice President and his entourage.

Atiku is scheduled to hold the PDP presidential rally tomorrow in Gusau, the capital city of Zamfara.

In a statement issued by the Dauda Lawal Media Centre in Gusau on Sunday, the governorship candidate said the PDP mega rally provided another opportunity for the good people of Zamfara to affirm the stronghold of the PDP in the state.

The statement read: “It is our pleasure on behalf of the governorship candidate, Dauda Lawal, Zamfara State chapter of the PDP, supporters, and the good people of Zamfara to welcome the leader and Presidential candidate of our great party.

“Tomorrow’s presidential rally of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is an opportunity to uphold the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper