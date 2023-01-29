Release Withheld Salaries of Varsity Workers, NLC Tells Buhari: – THISDAYLIVE

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the payment of withheld salaries of university workers.

The President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba made the call at the national administrative council meeting held in Abuja yesterday

In 2022, lecturers under the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) embarked on an eight-month strike over the non-implementation of their demands by the federal government.

At the time, the federal government had threatened to invoke the ‘no work, no pay’ policy on the striking lecturers.

After the strike was called off, the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu said the government “is not going to pay anyone for work not done.”

At the council meeting yesterday, Wabba said the situation has made it difficult for university staff to cope with the present economic conditions.

He said: “We urge President Muhammadu Buhari as a mark of goodwill to direct the payment of…