10,000 Defect to APC in Kano





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State All Progressive Congress (APC) has received over 10 thousand supporters who decamped from various political parties in the state to the APC.

The parties that lost their supporters to the APC include NNPP, PDP, and APGA among others.

The Convener of the occasion, Hajiya Ummu Salma Isiyaku Rabiu, said the purpose of the gathering was to receive political supporters from various parties, who have decamped to APC.

The event took place at the efficient event centre in Kano yesterday under the USIR Northwest Project for 2023 led by the Convener, Rabiu.

She said: “Today, we gathered here to celebrate these 10,000 people, who decided to leave their various political parties for our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“These are all card-carrying members of the PDP, NNPC, ADC, PRP, ADP, and other political parties, who have decided to leave darkness for light; to leave regress for progress, fear and intimidation…





Source: Thisday Newspaper