



Oluchi Chibuzor

Nigeria’s oil sector has over the years been riddled with numerous challenges. Notable among these challenges include fuel scarcity crises that have been bedeviling the nation for decades. Nigeria is heavily dependent on oil revenues to meet its needs. However, the nation’s oil revenues have also experienced sharp drop in the past few years due to a decline in production occasioned by crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

For instance, in April, 2022, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, disclosed that the country lost $4 billion to oil theft at the rate of 200,000 barrels per day in 2021. The NNPC further said the country lost billions of dollars in 2022 to pipeline vandalism which escalated.

Also, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), disclosed that the country lost over $1 billion directly to oil theft between January, March and September, 2022 while…





Source: Thisday Newspaper