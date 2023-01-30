ACF to FG: Investigate Killing of Pastoralists in Nasarawa





By John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Area Consultative Forum (ACF), has called on the federal government to investigate the recent killing of over 50 pastoralists and butchers in Ekye Development Area, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

The forum made the call in a statement on Sunday by Murtala Aliyu, its Secretary General.

On January 25, 2023, about 51 herdsmen were killed in Ekye, allegedly in an airstrike by a drone.

The ACF, while condemning the killings, said “in a serious country, the death of one person is enough to attract the attention and intervention of the government.”

The statement however commended the Nasarawa State Government for its intervention and for giving medical attention and support to survivors and the victims’ families.

The statement said, “A purported Drone had on on the 25th of January 2023. To our knowledge only government has the power to deploy armed drones.

“The circumstances surrounding the killing of…





Source: Thisday Newspaper