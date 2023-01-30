ACF Urges FG to Investigate Killing of Pastoralists in Nasarawa





John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has called on the federal government to investigate the recent killing of over 50 pastoralists and butchers in Ekye Development Area, Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The forum, which made the call in a statement yesterday by its Secretary General, Murtala Aliyu, recalled that on January 25, 2023, about 51 herdsmen were reported killed in Ekye, allegedly in an airstrike by a drone.

The ACF, while condemning the killings, said “in a serious country, the death of one person is enough to attract the attention and intervention of the government.”

The statement, however, commended the Nasarawa State Government for its intervention and for giving medical attention and support to survivors and the victims’ families.

“To our knowledge only government has the power to deploy armed drones. The circumstances surrounding the killing of pastoralists, who went to Makurdi, the Benue State capital to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper