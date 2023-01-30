CBN Deploys 30,000 Agents Nationwide to Boost Cash Swap as Buhari Approves Deadline Extension





*Gives additional 10 days for return of old N200, N500, N1000

*Emefiele says N1.9tn of old banknotes so far returned

*Declares apex bank ready to exchange legitimately earned monies

*Lawmakers divided as Elumelu backs extension, Doguwa reiterates threat to arrest Emefiele

*Don’t succumb to political pressure, blackmail, former Lagos deputy governor tells president

* Analysts laud extension

Deji Elumoye, James Emejo, Udora Orizu in Abuja, Nume Ekeghe, Segun James and Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has deployed 30,000 super agents nationwide to enhance its cash swap initiative in the hinterlands, rural areas and regions underserved by banks in the country, just as it announced President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval of the extension of the deadline for the return of old N200, N500 and N1,000 from January 31st, 2023, to February 10, 2023.

The deployment of the 30,000 super agents was also to ensure that the weak and vulnerable…





Source: Thisday Newspaper