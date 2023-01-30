EU Launches 2023 Election Observation





Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chief Observer European Union (EU) Election Observation Mission for the 2023 general election, Mr. Barry Andrews, has appeal to stakeholders to ensure that the upcoming elections are peaceful, free and fair.

He also disclosed that 40 long term observers would be deployed by the mission to observe the upcoming elections in all the states of the country.

Andrews, who is a member of the European Parliament, while making the appeal in Abuja at the official launch of the observation mission on Monday, explained that all observers are guided by a code of conduct which requires strict impartiality and non-interference in the election.

He said: “This is the seventh EU Election Observation Mission to Nigeria since 1999. The EU attaches great significance to these elections.”

The EU EOM chief observer urged authorities, candidates and political parties in Nigeria to ensure that the upcoming general election is peaceful and further…





Source: Thisday Newspaper