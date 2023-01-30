FERMA Partners US Firm, Seeks to Cut Cost of Roads Maintenance





* Company to establish production plant in Nigeria

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has said with the collaboration between the organisation and a United States firm, Base Seal international, the huge cost of roads repairs could be reduced markedly.

Speaking when the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Danny Bowers, visited him in his Abuja office, the Managing Director of FERMA, Nurudeen Rafindadi, noted that the new introduction also delivers superior performance when compared with stone-based or laterite materials. He wondered why Nigeria had not deployed the use of the road maintenance material before now despite scoring a pass mark with the National Council on Works and the payment evaluation unit of the ministry.

“What intrigued me was why we were not quick in trying to start to use it. What strikes me is the kind of longevity, the fact that it has the ability to replace the use of stone base or laterite in…





Source: Thisday Newspaper