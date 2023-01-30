Former Osun Governor, Oyinlola, to Sue IG over Non-release of Report on MTN





*Alleges cover-up in perversion of justice case against former A’Court president, Tinubu, others

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A former Governor of Osun State, Mr. Olagunsoye Oyinlola has threatened to institute legal action against the Inspector General (IG) of Police, for refusing to release the IG Monitoring Team Report in respect of his petition against MTN Nigeria and others.

Oyinlola in a letter dated January 27, 2023, addressed to the Inspector General of Police, said he had no other choice than to commence the legal action as the refusal of the force to release the said report creates the impression of a cover up.

The expected report which dates as far back as 2013, bordered on investigation of a case of conspiracy, forgery and perversion of the course of justice by MTN Nigeria Ltd.

According to Oyinlola, the police after its investigation had advised that MTN Nigeria be prosecuted in line with Section 167(8) of the Evidence Act, for an attempt to suppress evidence…





Source: Thisday Newspaper