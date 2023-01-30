How Far Can Soludo Go as APGA Leader?





The National Executive Council of the All Progressives Grand Alliance has named Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, as its national leader. David-Chyddy Eleke wonders how well the former CBN Governor will fare in the new role.

No one has ever doubted the ability of former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof Chukwuma Soludo, to perform well as governor. It is believed that beyond APGA being the ruling party in Anambra state, the personality of Soludo contributed immensely to the landslide victory of APGA in the 2022 governorship election in the state.

His election was made via a voice vote during the Party’s NEC meeting held at the International Convention Center in Awka, Anambra State capital, where the members unanimously voted to elect him as leader. The certificate for the position was also formally presented to him by the National Chairman of the Party, Chief Victor Oye.

Addressing Party members gathered at the event, Oye said: “Anambra…





Source: Thisday Newspaper