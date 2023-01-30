Nasarawa Bombing: Herders Take Vengeance to Tiv Farmers





Ortom: Benue has no hand in bombing

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia and George Okoh in Makurdi

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have reportedly taken vengeance to Tiv farmers of Nasarawa State following a recent bombardment of persons said to be herders on the boundary of Benue/Nasarawa States.This is just as the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has said it was mischievous to link his government to killings.

However, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa had explained a drone was used to drop the bomb that killed 27 herdsmen in Kwateri, saying the bomb was not dropped by a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft as being speculated in some quarters.

But the Tiv community of Nasarawa State yesterday alleged that there was ongoing attacks and killings of innocent Tiv people by suspected armed herdsmen across the southern part of Nasarawa State as a vengeance for the recent bombardment.

President of Tiv Development Association (TIDA) in Nasarawa State, Mr. Peter Ahemba, raised…





Source: Thisday Newspaper