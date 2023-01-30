NUPRC Moves to End Inaccurate Accounting for Nigeria’s Oil, Gas Production





Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has ended a two-day workshop in Abuja on production determination, accounting and reconciliation for crude oil, natural gas as well as condensates.

At the event, the upstream industry regulator noted that some of the objectives were to sensitise stakeholders on the statutory requirements for production verification and certification.

Speaking at the workshop, the Chief Executive, NUPRC, Mr. Gbenga Komolafe, who was represented by the Executive Commissioner, Development and Production NUPRC, Dr. Habib Nuhu, stated that part of the reasons for the meeting was to obtain industry feedback and input on the NUPRC requirements.

The Deputy Director, Development and Production, Mr. Enorense Amadasu, stood in for the commissioner, who represented the chief executive.

Komolafe added that as the regulator of both the technical and commercial aspects of the upstream sector of the petroleum industry,…





Source: Thisday Newspaper