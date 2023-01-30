Peak Milk Rewards Families in ‘Make it a Peakmas Every Morning’ Campaign  





Last Christmas, Peak Milk, Nigeria’s leading dairy brand rewarded and nourished several Nigerians in the ‘Make It a Peakmas Every Morning’ campaign. With this campaign, the brand gave families an amazing Christmas.

The campaign started with the Peakmas Breakfast Café train moving around specific locations across the country, serving nourishing breakfast meals to consumers and rewarding buyers with exciting gifts.

For 12 days, starting from December 13th to December 25th, 2022, the brand rewarded its customers with cash prizes, shopping vouchers, gift boxes, goodie bags, gift hampers and other exciting gift items.

Speaking on the campaign, Marketing Manager, Peak Milk, Omolara Banjoko, said: “We are glad to have been able to make the Peakmas celebration extra special and unforgettable for our consumers and their loved ones.

“The Yuletide season remains the most anticipated and celebrated season of the year. As a company, we will continue to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper