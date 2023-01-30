Rural Dwellers Most Affected by Poor Implementation of Currency Swap, Public Complaints Commission Official





By Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Public Complaints Commission (PCC), has expressed displeasure over the lopsided distribution of the new notes in Ekiti State.

Decrying how the rural dwellers have been seriously affected by what he described as poor implementation of the naira redesigned policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the PCC Federal Commissioner representing Ekiti State, Hon. Kayode Bamisile, said the distribution was lopsided and not fully implemented in the state.

According to him, going by the barrage of complaints that had been received and verified by the commission, “I don’t think the directive is being implemented fully here in Ekiti state. In certain cases, some of the ATMs are not working.

Bamisile also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for intensifying efforts to ensure intending voters collect their PVCs ahead of forthcoming general elections.

The PCC boss who spoke, at the weekend , in Ado Ekiti, pointed out…





Source: Thisday Newspaper