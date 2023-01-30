Uzochukwu bags The Sun Investor of the year Award





The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu (COA) was at the weekend in Lagos honoured with The Sun’s Investor of the Year Award.

The Sun Publishing Limited, the organisers of the event. where men and women who have distinguished themselves as achievers of excellence in their various fields of endeavours were honoured., conferred the award in recognition of the Stanel CEOs impactful investments in both human and capital development.

The 38-years businessman who is African youths model of humility, trust and leadership excellence, was in few years ago borrowed N150m by his mentor, Dr Cosmos Maduka of Coscharis Group to execute a contract but, today he has also invested billions in human capital development and also contributed immensely to Nigerian economy.

Dr Stanley Uzochukwu believes the best way to live a life is to make impact in peoples lives and society. He prioritises investment in people instead of in buying expensive cars or building….





Source: Thisday Newspaper