Buhari Commended for Support, Commitment to ECOWAS – THISDAYLIVE

•Court laments poor enforcement of its decisions

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his constant support and commitment to the union as well as the ECOWAS institutions in Nigeria.

President of the ECOWAS Commission, Omar Touray, made the commendation yesterday, during the inauguration of the new seat of the ECOWAS Court of Justice in the Gudu area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

The new office is a temporary location for the ECOWAS, pending the completion of the new headquarters of the Community Institutions in Abuja.

“Permit me to also reiterate our profound gratitude and appreciation to the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, especially to his Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, for his sustained support to the effective functioning of the Community Institutions in Nigeria.

“President Buhari just recently joined us in the…