Buhari Names Segun Awolowo as Secretary, National Action Committee on AFCFTA 





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr. Olusegun Awolowo as the Secretary, National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) for a tenure of four years with effect from December 19, 2022.

According to a release issued on Tuesday by the Media Adviser to the President, Femi Adesina, as Secretary, Awolowo is expected to provide direction to the National Action Committee on the AfCFTA for effective coordination of relevant stakeholders towards the attainment of Nigeria’s strategic national interest.

Awolowo, a Law graduate from Ogun State University (now Olabisi Onabanjo University), Ago Iwoye, had earlier served as Special Assistant to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

He also worked with the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Abuja as Secretary for Social Development and Transport from 2007 to 2011.

Awolowo was also the Executive Director/CEO…





Source: Thisday Newspaper