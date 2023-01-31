Communities Agog for Gombe Gov as Campaigns Intensify









Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, again, received a rousing welcome by supporters and well wishers in Akko Local Government Area (LGA) as he intensifies efforts to consolidate on the gains of his first round of campaign rallies.

The governor was greeted by mammoth crowds yesterday as he toured the three state constituencies of the LGA where he presented party flags to the APC candidates for State House of Assembly and held political rallies in Gona, Pindiga and Akko Emirates.

At Gona Emirate, Governor Inuwa presented APC flag to the party’s candidate for Akko North Constituency, Musa Mohammed Wuro Biriji, urging him to firmly lead the party to victory, expressing optimism that APC will win the area overwhelmingly in the forthcoming elections.

“With this enormous support, I am convinced that APC will have a resounding victory; the victory that will give us opportunity to consolidate on the good works we have done across…





Source: Thisday Newspaper