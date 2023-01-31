How BVAS Exposed Over-voting During 2022 Gubernatorial Poll in Osun





Ismail Omipidan analyses the recent judgement delivered by Osun State Election Petition Tribunal which upturned the election of the Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, as the governor of the state during the July 22, 2022 gubernatorial poll

When in August 2022, I announced to the whole world that in Osun state, my Principal, Adegboyega Oyetola, did not lose the July 16, 2022 Governorship election, but only lost the vote count, some Nigerians, especially sympathisers of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were furious. They called me names. But they could not marshall any reasonable argument to disprove my position.

So, last Friday’s judgement of the Osun State Election Petition Tribunal, for me, is a vindication of my position prior to the 2018 governorship election that majority of Osun citizens, who are reasonable, knowledgeable and who value education could not have voted for a man, who is better known as a…





Source: Thisday Newspaper