ILA’s Arbitration Committee Organises Training for Young Practitioners, Others





Wale Igbintade

The International Law Association, Arbitration Committee (ILA) would organise a mentorship training programme for young and experienced practitioners in the arbitration field.

The event, which is scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Lagos Court of Arbitration is tagged “The Rise to Professional Stardom.”

The mentorship training platform is aimed at helping young practitioners and professionals in the arbitration field, to see various possibilities in the arbitration career path.

The first of the series would feature renowned international arbitrator and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dorothy Ufot, SAN.

Mrs. Ufot, a seasoned international arbitrator, is also the chairperson of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Nigeria Arbitration Committee.

The International Law Association (ILA) was founded in Brussels in 1873 and is a body for the study, clarification and development of public and private international…





Source: Thisday Newspaper