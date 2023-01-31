Makinde: Saki’s Economy ‘ll Lift Ifedapo, Irepo Federal Constituencies





Governor of Oyo State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) standard-bearer in the March 11, 2023 governorship election, ‘Seyi Makinde, has said that his administration has been taking decisions based on solid economic principles, noting that it is most particular about strengthening the economy of Saki to enable it to lift the economies of Old Ifedapo and Old Irepo Federal Constituencies.

The governor stated this yesterday while addressing the Okere-in-Council at the palace of the Okere of Saki, Oba Khalid Olabisi, noting that the government’s decision to fix the Saki-Ogbooro-Igboho Road was hinged on the determination to boost the economy of Saki and adjoining local government areas.

He added that the 46 kilometre road will reach Ogbooro in Saki East Local Government and Igboho in Oorelope Local Government within the next few months, while the administration will move on to fix the second phase of the road by linking Igboho to Igbeti and Kishi respectively.

Source: Thisday Newspaper