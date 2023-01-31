Osinbajo Backs Push for Cashless Economy, Says It Will Curb Illicit Election Financing





•CBN harps on banks’ cooperation to enhance cash swap

•Ensure success of polls, UN charges lawyers

•EU to deploy 100 election observers

•NBA apologises to Nigerians for abdicating leadership role, sets agenda for presidential candidates

•FG welcomes US visa ban on Nigerians undermining democracy

The vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has declared that the drive for a cashless policy in the country would go a long way to curb illicit election financing in the country.

Osinbajo’s remarks came just as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) appealed to banks and members of the public to cooperate with the apex bank to enhance the cash swap policy ahead of the fresh deadline for the return of the old N200, N500 and N1,000 banknotes.

This was just as the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations…





