PDP PCC: Atiku’ll Grant Nnamdi Kanu Unconditional Release If Elected President





•Insists he has blueprint to restore peace in South-east

•Ex-VP says Tinubu’s constant gaffes tragic, embarrassing

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February election, Atiku Abubakar, yesterday stated that he plans to grant detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, unconditional release if he emerges as Nigeria’s leader.

Kanu has been in the detention facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 2021 when he was intercepted and ‘renditioned’ to Nigeria from Kenya by the federal government.

Confirming Atiku’s plan, Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of Atiku/Okowa campaign in Anambra State, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, said the PDP candidate will rely on the Appeal Court judgement to release the Biafra agitator.

According to Okonkwo, the appellate court was very explicit that Kanu should be a free…





Source: Thisday Newspaper