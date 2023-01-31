Presidency: Asari-Dokubo Canvasses Support for Tinubu in Rivers





Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A Niger Delta Freedom Fighter, Mr. Mujahid Asari-Dokubo, has urged the people of the Niger Delta region to support the presidential bid of the All Progressive Congress’ (APC), Presidential Standard Bearer, Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Asari-Dokubo said that of all candidates contesting position of the presidency in the forthcoming 2023, Tinubu has the proven capacity to create a new Nigeria through development and good governance.

He spoke at the weekend during the 48th birthday celebration of the President of Belema Oil, Mr. Tein Jack-Rich, at Harry’s Town, Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He said that with Jack-Rich occupying a prominent position in the Tinubu campaign structure, a victory for Tinibu would place the Kalabari Kingdom and all the Niger Deltans in a pole position to benefit from the government.

Asari- Dokubo specifically urged the people of the Kalabari Kingdom to support Jack-Rick in his assignment…





Source: Thisday Newspaper