Protesters Barricade Roads, Stone Buhari’s Helicopter in Kano





•President: Nigeria’s situation far better than other countries

•Urges citizens to appreciate what they have

•Inaugurates Dala inland dry port, NSIA’s 10mw solar plant, 469 family housing units, other projects in Kano

•PDP condemns attack on president

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja and Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



Angry youths in Kano yesterday staged protests following President Muhammadu Buhari’s official visit to the state.

The youths who were carrying sticks, THISDAY gathered were throwing stones at Buhari’s helicopter, were however dispersed by security agents who fired shots in the air to scare them away.

This was just as the president compared the situation in Nigeria with that of other countries and concluded that the country’s condition was not as bad as being portrayed by some people.

The mammoth protesting youths were chanting “ba mu so” (we don’t want) as they set a bonfire of tires along Hotoro Road where the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper