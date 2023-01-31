Sagiru Jajere Appointed Antan Producing Limited Managing Director





Antan Producing Limited, a fully owned subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, with responsibility for the operation of OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 taken over from Addax Petroleum, has named Engineer Sagiru Jajere as its managing director.

Engineer Jajere led the NNPCL Transition team in the successful handover of OMLs 123, 124, 126 and 137 operations from Addax Petroleum to NNPCL following the execution of the Transfer, Settlement and Exit Agreement (TSEA) on November 1, 2022 between Addax Petroleum companies and Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Born in Potiskum town of Yobe State, Jajere started his early education at Damboa Primary School, Potiskum, from where he proceeded to Government Science Secondary School, Potiskum,.

After completing his secondary education, he proceeded to University of Maiduguri, Borno State, where he got his BSc in Civil Engineering. He also did his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at Osun…







Source: Thisday Newspaper