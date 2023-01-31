World Bank Releases $200m to Boost Vocational Education as ITF Unveils Framework for Apprenticeship





James Emejo in Abuja

The Director General, Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Mr. Joseph Ari, yesterday unveiled a blueprint for the National Apprenticeship and Traineeship System (NATS) to institutionalise and boost skills acquisition in the country.

This was just as the World Bank Senior Education Specialist, Mr. Tunde Adekola, confirmed that the Bretton Woods institution had released the sum of $200 million to the federal government towards enhancing vocational skills education in Nigeria.

Both spoke at the official launch of the framework for NATS in Abuja.

Adekola said the World Bank-assisted education project, known as Innovative Development for Effectiveness and Acquisition of Skills in Nigeria, came as a result of the federal government’s request for the support of technical and vocational education.

He explained that the programme was a federal government project in which the bank was supporting all federal technical colleges from the six geo-political…





Source: Thisday Newspaper