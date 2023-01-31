Zulum Visits Gwoza, Upgrades General Hospital, Sites Nursing College





Governor Babagana Umara Zulum was in Gwoza town of southern Borno on Sunday, where he announced the upgrade of the Gwoza General Hospital to a Specialist Hospital, which would undergo some expansion, get more equipment and consultants for different specialised areas of medical needs.

Zulum also announced a plan to establish a new college of Nursing studies to be sited in Gwoza.

The Governor made the revelations, when he paid homage to the Emir of Gwoza, Mohammed Shehu Timta.

“Your royal highness, insha’Allah, we have appropriated the establishment of a College of Nursing in the 2023 budget and insha Allah, when voted for a second term, we will ensure the college is completed during the first six months of our next tenure in office,” Zulum said.

The Nursing College, he explained, would train Gwoza residents and the neighbouring communities to be professionals in public health nursing, midwifery and other health-related courses with a view to providing…





Source: Thisday Newspaper