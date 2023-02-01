2023 Elections Will be the Best, Lawan Assures EU Observers





Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has expressed confidence that the forthcoming general election would be the best ever in Nigeria.

Lawan, according to a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi, expressed the optimism yesterday while playing host to a delegation of the European Union election observers.

Lawan also received in audience, a former Kenyan Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, who paid him a separate courtesy visit.

Odinga was in Nigeria at the instance of the Management of the Leadership newspapers for their Annual Conference and Awards which held in Abuja yesterday.

The Senate President told his guests that the National Assembly had worked very hard to provide necessary support to the electoral agency and enacted the needed legislation to guide the electoral environment for the polls.

Receiving the EU delegation led by Thomas Boserup, Deputy Chief Observer, the Senate President said, “The general election this year…





