Again, Tinubu Attacks Buhari’s Govt, Says ‘They Met Exchange Rate at N200/$1, Now It’s N800/$1’

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka and Bassey Inyang in Calabar



The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Calabar, Cross River State, slammed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government over the depreciation of the nation’s currency.

This comes few days after Tinubu criticised the government.

According to Tinubu, when the government took over, the naira/dollar exchange rate was about N200 to a dollar, but it has depreciated to about N800 to the dollar on the parallel market.

“Today, they moved the exchange rate from N200 to N800. If they had repaired it, if they had arrested this, we won’t be where we are today, we will be greater. “They don’t know the way, they don’t know how to think, they don’t know how to do,” the former Lagos governor…







Source: Thisday Newspaper