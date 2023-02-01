APPOINTING CARETAKER OFFICERS IN EDO STATE – THISDAYLIVE

Washington Osa Osifo argues that caretaker committees are aberration to the constitution

Elected chairmen and councilors of the 18 local government councils in Edo State completed their tenure in office since 2020. However, since then, the Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has refused to conduct an election to elect other officials for these councils. Rather, he proceeded, first by handing over the control and management of these councils to civil servants, tagged head of local government administration (HOLGA), and they held rein in office for almost a year and a half.

There was also the series of scheduling and postponement of election till recently when the governor purportedly sent some names of persons to group acolytes he refers to as ‘House of Assembly’, parading such persons as “liaison officers” to administer these local government councils. Again, this is an act of illegality that must not be allowed to stand. Accordingly,…