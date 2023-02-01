British Council Indicates Willingness to Continue to Support Nigeria’s Creative Industry





The British Council has indicated its willingness to continue to support Nigeria’s creative industry, saying that with the right investment and support, it has the potential to be the highest employer of labour and contributor to the nation’s wealth.

Speaking at the Creative Enterprise Showcase Programme (CESP) in Abuja, Project Manager Arts and Creative Industry, British Council SSA, Uju Dubas-Agbasi, noted that the creative industries in Nigeria was rapidly growing economic powerhouses that were increasingly being recognised as pathways for sustainable livelihoods for young people across art forms.

Dubas-Agbasi while noting that: “However, most (creative artists) are faced with obstacles of weak policy support, a lack of infrastructure, low levels of awareness of the livelihood opportunities that exist within the art sectors and limited opportunities especially for networking, collaborations, and skill-sharing,” added that if the industry was properly harnessed…





Source: Thisday Newspaper