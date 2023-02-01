CUPP Spokesman Accuses Imo Govt of Masterminding Attack on His House





Udora Orizu in Abuja

The spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere has accused the Imo State Government of being behind the attack on his convoy on 23rd December, 2022 and the bombing of his house and killing of his family members and supporters on 14th January, 2023.

Recall that unidentified gunmen attacked the country home of the CUPP spokesperson on 14th January, 2023 killing family members and supporters and burning vehicles among other properties.

In a press conference aired live on Arise TV and other television and radio stations, Ugochinyere insisted that from the information now available to him and the pieces of evidence left by his attackers, the attack was undoubtedly sponsored by the Imo State Government.

He accused the Imo Government of being responsible for the killing of his uncle Chief Daniel Iloabanafo Ikeagwuonu and all others who died in the attack.

Ugochinyere who is also the People’s Democratic…





Source: Thisday Newspaper