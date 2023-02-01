El-Rufai: There are People in Aso Rock Working against Tinubu’s Victory





Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, has alleged that some elements in Aso Rock Presidential Villa are working against the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, in this month’s election.

el-Rufai stated this Wednesday while featuring on Sunrise Programme on Channels TV.

The governor stressed that ‘those elements’ had their candidate in the presidential primary , but their candidate didn’t win the primary.

He said against this background, they were working against the ruling party and Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

The governor explained that those elements in the presidency were trying to hide behind the president’s desire to do what is right to scuttle the party’s chances.

el-Rufai noted that the Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele was not to blame for the Naira redesign.

He recalled that the President did the same as a military Head of State with the aim…





Source: Thisday Newspaper