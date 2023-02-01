Flour Mills of Nigeria Records N1.1trn Revenue in Nine Months





Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), Nigeria’s leading food and agro-allied business yesterday released of its unaudited financial results for the nine months((9M) ended December 31, 2022. The 9M results show remarkable revenue growth, from N825 billion to N1.114 trillion.

Overall revenue grew by 35 per cent across all business segments, with Food, Agro-Allied and Sugar all growing between 34 per cent and 39 per cent respectively. Gross profit stood at N103 billion, up 29 per cent from N80.22 billion.

According to the company, total results were affected by the integration of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc (HFMP) integration, which has been successfully ongoing since the takeover on May 12th, 2022. As anticipated, the acquisition involved some initial integration costs and Honeywell posted a loss of N10.3 billion by at the end of December 2022.

But the company, however, noted that Honeywell is well on track to realise and exceed the anticipated benefits from the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper