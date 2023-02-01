Gombe Signs Agreements to Construct 17 Roads, Bridges – THISDAYLIVE

From Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Gombe State Government has signed contract agreements for the construction of bridges, township roads, access roads in three proposed mega schools and roads network in three hospitals covering the senatorial district of the State.

Speaking yesterday during the signing of contract agreements the Commissioner of Works and Transportation, Abubakar Bappah, congratulated the Contractors that have been adjudged best responsive bidders and were awarded the contracts.

He assured them of prompt payment, just as he promised them that the mobilisation fees would be paid before the end of the week and cautioned them to execute quality job that will stand the test of time.

Bappah commended Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for approving the projects and his resolve to construct at least 100 kilometres of roads in each of the 11 local government areas of the state, noting that the state government woud award…