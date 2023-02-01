Greensprings Introduces Service Learning to Give Students Work Experience





Uchechukwu Nnaike

To raise students who can make connections between what they learn in the classroom and real-world experiences, Greensprings School has introduced ‘Service Learning’ as part of its core offering.

The programme offers the students the opportunity to gain relevant work experience while adding value to their community’s development.

The service-learning activities for the students include: volunteering to serve in a company or an NGO, working as a tutor or setting up peer mentoring programmes, and supporting a park. Also, they can run a food drive or serve at a food pantry, start a school recycling programme, and educate the community on societal issues.

The programme was announced by the school’s Wider Curriculum Principal, Mrs Jennifer Sunkanmi-Qazzeem, who noted that students of the school have hitherto offered some random acts of service in their local communities and have seen the impact of their efforts. Therefore, for the students to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper