Ibidapo-Obe Tasks Students on Career in Academic Medicine





A United States-based Assistant Professor of Family Medicine, Dr. Oyetokunbo Ibidapo-Obe, has encouraged Nigerian medical students to consider building a career in clinical-academic medicine to reposition the Nigerian healthcare ecosystem and to advance medical research outputs across the African continent. She stated this this during the first edition of the Oyetokunbo Ibidapo-Obe’s Medical Student Summit at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos (CMUL), which seeks to advance the longevity of medical art across the country.

The summit, with the theme: ‘The Nexus between Striking Academic and Professional Relevance Across the Global Medical Landscape’, featured the Vice President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Tunji Adenekan, as well as an Australian-based Nigerian Emergency Physician, Dr. Osiomah Omogbai-Musa Anthony, who offered extensive career-related counsel on how Nigerian-trained medical students could positively contribute towards…





Source: Thisday Newspaper