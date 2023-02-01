Illegal Demolition: Court Dismisses Lagos State’s Application Challenging Jurisdiction





Wale Igbintade

A Lagos State High Court has dismissed the preliminary objection challenging the court’s jurisdiction in hearing a suit filed by Mr. Adekoya Temitope Akinwunmi, and his Wife, Mrs. Ayoola Akinwunmi, over alleged demolition of their property situated at No. 9 Arowolo Adeyemo Avenue, Millennium Citi Centre Estate, Oke-Alo, Gbagada, Lagos State.

The claimants, had in suit marked ID/8178/GCMW/21 filed by their Lawyer, Mr. G.O. Odimayo, accused the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Okanla Salako; Permanent Secretary, Physical Planning and Urban Development, Mr. Abiola Kosegbe; the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of illegal demolition of their four terrace building.

However, the defendants in their preliminary objection dated February 4, 2022, challenged the jurisdiction of the court to entertain the suit on the grounds that the…





Source: Thisday Newspaper