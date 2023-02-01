INEC, NNPC Meet Over Impact of Fuel Scarcity on Elections





•To mobilise 100,000 vehicles, 4,000 boats for elections

•Demands use of national oil company’s land, floating mega stations nationwide to service polls’ duty vehicles, boats

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said the lingering fuel scarcity may affect the movement of election materials and personnel on election days, if not addressed.

The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this at a sensitisation meeting on the implementation of the commission’s Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and other unions ahead of the forthcoming elections.

He said the meeting with the unions was aimed at achieving two objectives. These according to him include to put finishing touches on the implementation of the MoU signed between the commission and the unions about two months ago and to conclude on the modalities for the certification of vehicles…





Source: Thisday Newspaper