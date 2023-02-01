The Lacuna in the Campaigns





BY KAYODE KOMOLAFE

The campaigns are supposed to be towards general elections; but a casual observer of the political scene could be excused if he says the build-up is only to the presidential election taking place 25 days from today.

That is also the date of the elections of those who will be members of the 10th National Assembly.

And a fortnight from that date, governors and members of the state legislatures will be also be elected. While 18 men are competing for the office of the president, 837 candidates are contesting the governorship elections in 28 states.

Yet, in serious terms, the focus seems to be mainly on the presidential election. In fact, some pundits are projecting that it is the outcome of the February 25 presidential election will shape the dynamic of things during the March 11 state elections.

The state of play in the campaigns is consistent…





