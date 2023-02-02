Amosun Leads ADC Guber Campaign in Ogun





James Sowole in Abeokuta

Former Governor and Senator Representing Ogun Central Senatorial District on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Thursday, led the chieftains of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to flag-off the party’s governorship campaign for the Year 2023 election in the state.

The APC’s senator, who openly campaigned for ADC and its guber candidate, Mr. Biyi Otegbeye, said that he wants somebody that would continue the laudable legacies he left behind in the state.

Lamenting that the current administration in the state has derailed from the trajectory of development he started in year 2011, Amosun said his campaigning for ADC is not about him, but the future of Ogun State.

On arrival at the campaign venue, holding at the Ake Palace ground, Amosun led the ADC party stalwarts to pay homage to Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo.

Source: Thisday Newspaper