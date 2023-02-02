Atiku Attacks Tinubu over Exchange Rate, Says He’s Hypocrite





•PDP: Ex-VP will bring back jobs, manage debts transparently

•Party plans big for Kano rally February 9

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, took a swipe at his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Bola Tinubu, and described him as a hypocrite over his attempts to extricate himself from the failures of the APC-led government.

This is as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said Atiku and his running mate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, were adequately prepared to transparently manage the nation’s economy and create jobs for the masses.

At the same time, the party in Kano, has said it was planning a big rally for its presidential candidate come February 9.

Atiku, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, had reacted to Tinubu’s latest open attack on President Muhammadu Buhari at the Calabar rally on…





Source: Thisday Newspaper