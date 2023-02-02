Binance Charity, Utiva Select 1000 Africans for Tech Scholarship





Emma Okonji

Binance Charity, the philanthropic arm of Binance, the world’s leading cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure provider, and Utiva, a technology education company in Africa that helps young people learn tech skills, have announced the selection of the 1,000 Africans who will be taking part in a free one year intensive skill training program.

The scholarship year, which kicked off yesterday, will see Binance and Utiva provide digital education to enable more Africans to explore global career opportunities and secure roles as tech professionals.

The scholarship program has enrolled young Africans between the ages of 18-35 from 19 countries, providing them with a platform to learn technology skills for a 12 month duration. Classes have been designed for beginners in collaboration with Binance Academy and include skills such as web development, front-end development, full-stack development, cloud computing and blockchain modules. Binance Academy will…





Source: Thisday Newspaper