CBN Cashless Policy Results in Closure of Shops, Markets in Niger





Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Government has said that the cashless policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has led to the closure of some shops and markets in urban and rural areas in the state.

The government, in a statement Thursday, said: “Governor Abubakar Sani Bello is deeply moved by the attendant consequences of the policy especially the scarcity of naira notes which has been affecting the citizens negatively.”

The statement, signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, explained that: “Government is aware that the situation has been the most difficult experience in the last few days as many Nigerlites have encountered challenges in going about the process.

“The shortage of cash in circulation and lack of the newly redesigned notes has resulted in the closure of rural markets and several shops in the urban cities thereby causing hardship to the people.

“The state government is working round…





Source: Thisday Newspaper