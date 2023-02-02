FG Replies El-Rufai, Says Buhari Focused on Delivering Free, Fair Polls





•Declares no villa staff working for or against any of the presidential candidates

•Kaduna governor alleges some ‘elements’ in villa sabotaging Tinubu, APC

•Gets Aisha Buhari’s backing

•El-Rufai exonerates Emefiele from naira redesign blame

•APC PCC says Buhari most important person in presidency

Deji Elumoye and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



The federal government yesterday denounced insinuations by Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, that some fifth columnists in the State House, Abuja, were working to frustrate the victory of All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, adding that the president has consistently demonstrated his commitment to free, fair and credible elections.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, while reacting to the allegation after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu…





