Ikpeazu: Everything Humanly Possible Done to Save Ikonne





Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has revealed that everything humanly possible was done in the battle to save the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof Eleazar Uche Ikonne.

But he regretted that all the efforts made to pull Ikonne out of the grip of death did not yield the desired result hence it should be seen that it was his time to answer the last call.

The professor of Optometry, who was the immediate past Vice-chancellor of the Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) died on January 25, 2023 following multiple cardiac arrests.

Governor Ikpeazu expressed his lamentations yesterday during a condolence visit to the family of the man he had anointed to be his successor. The governor with his entourage was received by the widow of the deceased, Uzoamaka Uche Ikonne, who is the Solicitor General of Abia State, and his first son Dr. Chike Uche-Ikonne.

Ikpeazu said that Prof Ikonne’s death was…





Source: Thisday Newspaper