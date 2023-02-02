JAMB to Prosecute 32 Students, Others over Exam Malpractice





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has uncovered 32 students and six collaborators in two Computer-based Centers (CBT) in Kano that were involved in various examination malpractice.

The Registrar of the Board, Prof. Isaq Oloyede, made the disclosure during an inspection tour of some centers in Kano.

He said six persons out of the number were engaged in thumb printing for several candidates and would be prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

“As far as JAMB is concerned, we have seen there is little or nothing to be corrected though we have discovered some sharp practices that had been done, ‘’ he said.

“ I am in Kano to Monitor the UTME Registration exercise. So far the exercise is going on well and its excellent as well though we have discovered sharp practices that are being done to sabotage us.

“The media has seen how some people, in a bid to…





Source: Thisday Newspaper